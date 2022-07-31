Sunday, July 31, 2022
Summer vacations: Sindh education department issues statement

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Sunday rejected all rumours about the extension in summer vacations in Sindh schools owing to monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

In a social media post, the education ministry denied reports making rounds on social media that summer vacations in Sindh were being extended beyond August 1.

According to the spokesperson of the education department, all educational institutions will reopen from August 1 (Monday) after the summer break.

The statement comes after Karachi’s private schools decided to extend their summer vacation till Aug 9 owing to monsoon spell and Ashura.

