Summer vacations: Sindh education department issues statement

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Sunday rejected all rumours about the extension in summer vacations in Sindh schools owing to monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

In a social media post, the education ministry denied reports making rounds on social media that summer vacations in Sindh were being extended beyond August 1.

According to the spokesperson of the education department, all educational institutions will reopen from August 1 (Monday) after the summer break.

سندھ کے سرکاری و نجی اسکولز کالجز یکم اگست بروز پیر کو معمول مطابق کھل جائیں گے، موسم گرما کی چھٹیوں میں اضافہ کی خبریں بے بنیاد ہیں

،سندھ میں گرمیوں کی چھٹیاں 31 جولائی کو ختم ہونگی چھٹیوں میں کسی قسم کا کوئی اضافہ نہیں کیا گیا ہے، وزیر تعلیم سندھ سردار علی شاہ@sardarshah1 — Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) July 30, 2022

The statement comes after Karachi’s private schools decided to extend their summer vacation till Aug 9 owing to monsoon spell and Ashura.

