Sunanda Sharma: "Money, not just masculinity, defines a man"

Indian Punjabi film actress and singer Sunanda Sharma has sparked conversation online after sharing her candid perspectives on relationships, power, and financial stability.

Speaking on a recent podcast hosted by Shubhankar Mishra, the artist challenged traditional views on romance, arguing that financial status ultimately dictates a person’s worth and security in the modern world.

The Harsh Reality of Romance: “Love Alone is Not Enough”

Reflecting on the vulnerabilities young women face, Sharma noted that many fall deeply in love, only to be met with harsh realities. She emphasized that life events often teach individuals that affection by itself cannot sustain a partnership.

Sharing a personal anecdote, the singer revealed she once wrote about an experience where a wealthier woman took her partner away. While her own mother used to comfort her by saying “money isn’t everything,” Sharma’s life experiences have led her to believe otherwise, concluding that financial resources often dictate the outcome of relationships.

Sunanda Sharma went on to explain how financial disparity directly influences human behavior and respect. According to the actress, individuals who are perceived as “weak” or are mistreated by society do not lack inherent strength; rather, they simply lack the wealth and status required to protect themselves. She noted that people often mistreat those without financial backing under the assumption that there will be no consequences, uttering the attitude of “nothing will happen.”

The Host’s Perspective: Neighborhood Romance vs. Reality

Reacting to her statements, podcast host Shubhankar Mishra remarked that these sharp observations are realities that men typically have to vocalize. Highlighting the societal pressure on financial security in marriages, Mishra referenced a common cultural trope, adding, “You know that saying—how the romance of the neighborhood often ends up with that girl tying the knot with doctors and engineers.”