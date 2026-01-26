Sundance Film Festival: Andrea Swift, Donna Kelce join forces for heartfelt photo

Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce joined their kids in a heartwarming friendship.

Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce dressed for the chilly season, sporting a long grey puffer coat, black and a green scarf. Andrea wore an embroidered black knit cardigan with white trim and matching boots as she wrapped her arm around each other to pose for a photo.

The heartwarming outing isn’t the first time Andrea and Donna have enjoyed quality time together ahead of their kids’ impending nuptials.

In fact, the matriarchs, along with Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, previously bonded during a dinner excursion in September, which Randi documented with a sweet snap shared on social media.

The duo, whose respective kids, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, got engaged in August, braved the winter weather for a sweet moms’ day out in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 25, during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.