Sundance Film Festival: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debut new documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance together at the Sundance Film Festival as they attended the premiere of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens, in Utah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Saturday, January 24, for a special screening of the film, which follows four Girl Scouts during the competitive cookie-selling season.

The documentary offers a close look at ambition, teamwork and growing up, and was screened as part of Sundance’s Family Matinee category.

The couple posed for photographs at the event alongside Amy Redford, daughter of the late filmmaker Robert Redford.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, serve as executive producers on the 91-minute film through their Archewell Productions banner, in collaboration with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films. The documentary was directed by Alysa Nahmias.

The project holds personal meaning for Meghan, who was a Girl Scout growing up in California, with her mother serving as her troop leader.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s glamorous appearance comes just days after the duke delivered an emotional testimony in London during the opening stages of his high-stakes legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

The duke is one of seven high-profile claimants including Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John, who allege unlawful information gathering by the media group.