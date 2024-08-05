‘We share a lot in common’: Sunidhi Chauhan on working with Pakistani music artists

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan has opened up about working with Pakistani music artists and her bond with them throughout the years.

During her appearance on an Indian YouTuber’s podcast, the “Beedi” singer discussed the talent in Pakistan and the cultural connection across borders.

“I’ve worked with many talented artists from Pakistan. I truly believe we share a lot in common. Our languages, looks, and even our food and culture have so much in common. Whenever I meet Pakistani friends abroad, Canada, the US, or the UK, it’s clear how similar we are. There is no difference,” Sunidhi Chauhan said.

The Indian singer showered praise on the Pakistani music industry for making songs with immense love and dedication.

“Pakistani music has really taken off because it’s made with so much love and dedication. Their industry is vibrant, and their artists are celebrated widely, both in Pakistan and here in India,” she said.

While acknowledging that Pakistan’s film industry was not as immense as India’s, Sunidhi Chauhan said that the music industry of Pakistan was thriving on the back of talented singers.

The 40-year-old mentioned her admiration for Coke Studio Pakistan as she expressed love for hit songs “Turri Jandi” by Hassan Raheem and Shazia Mansoor.

“I was absolutely blown away by the Coke Studio video for Turi Jandi. After seeing Turi Jandi, you’ll be thinking, how did they make it? The way they made the video, it’s unbelievable. The song itself is good, but the video made it better. It’s really lovely. I was truly taken aback,” Sunidhi Chauhan said.

The singer herself is considered a powerhouse in the Indian music industry with several hits such as “Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi”, “Dhoom Machale”, “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Ainvayi Ainvayi” and “Crazy Kiya Re” among others.