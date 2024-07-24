Suniel Shetty gifted bungalow to director for launching daughter Athiya?

Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra disclosed that veteran actor Suniel Shetty gifted him his plush bungalow for casting his daughter Athiya in her debut film, ‘Hero’.

In his recent outing on a podcast, popular casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra recalled how Suniel Shetty helped him set up his office in his initial days, by giving him his Aram Nagar bungalow, for all he did for his daughter Athiya’s career.

“When I started flourishing as a casting director, then Suniel Shetty, who is one of the best human beings in Mumbai, he had a bungalow in Aram Nagar called 160. At that time, I was doing a film with his daughter Athiya Shetty, Hero. So he told me, ‘Why are you working in such a small office? Take my bungalow in Aram Nagar’,” Chhabra revealed.

He continued, “I said, ‘I’m under a lot of pressure’. So he said, ‘Don’t worry, just keep doing good work’.”

“That man doesn’t tell anyone the good deeds he does. He gave me such a huge bungalow at Aram Nagar. He said, ‘Don’t worry about rent. You’ve done so much for my daughter, just take this bungalow,” he noted.

“I started my work there, decorated the new office, created a new logo, and inaugurated the office. When I did the inauguration, a lot of actors turned up, like Rajkummar Rao. I worked with my close friends and built the company together,” Chhabra recalled. “Gradually, we reached a stage where now we have offices in Chandigarh, Delhi and London.”

Notably, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in Nikkhil Advani’s romance drama ‘Hero’ (2015), co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. Backed by superstar Salman Khan under his production banner, the title opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics and was a commercial failure.