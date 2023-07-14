Suniel Shetty warns son-in-law KL Rahul

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has a piece of advice for daughter Athiya Shetty as he warned son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor was asked to share some advice for his daughter Athiya and a warning for her husband Rahul.

Addressing the cricketer, Shetty warned, “Don’t be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you.”

The actor also mentioned he frequently reminds his daughter that she is blessed to have the cricketer as her life partner and not the other way around.

He further shared a golden piece of advice for his daughter saying: “Be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him completely.”

“He is an athlete. He will travel. You will not be able to travel with him. Be there for him because just like every other actor, they see highs and lows. When they’re scoring, they are at the end of the world,” Shetty added.

For the unversed, veteran’s only daughter, actor Athiya Shetty got married to cricketer beau KL Rahul in a private affair earlier this year.

