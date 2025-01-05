WATCH: Gavaskar takes sarcastic jabs at India after BGT loss

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration by taking a jibe at India after they were defeated in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia defeated the tourists in the fifth and final game to win the series 3-1 and take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after nearly a decade.

India commenced the series with a victory in Perth; however, Australia responded strongly in Adelaide, winning the pink-ball Test to equalise the series.

The match in Brisbane concluded in a draw. Australia then secured victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and confirmed their series win in the Pink Test held in Sydney.

With the defeat in the final Test, India were also knocked out of the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June.

Reacting to India’s defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sunil Gavaskar slammed the tourists over their failure to retain the trophy and book a spot in the WTC final.

During a post-match analysis for an Indian channel, the former cricketer was asked about his views on the game and how India could improve their game.

Responding to the questions, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Hum ko kya malum cricket. Humko toh cricket aati nahi! Humari kaun sunega? (What do we know about cricket? We know nothing about cricket. Who will listen to us?)”

The former Indian cricketer lamented that the team India and its management were not ready to take suggestions from retired cricketers.

“Hum kuch bhi nahi hain. Abhi bhi me ne jo bola he, ek kaan ne suno, dosre kaan se nikalo. (We are nothing. Whatever I have just said, listen from one ear, remove through the other)” Sunil Gavaskar added.