Sunil Grover sheds light on mimicry's tough side

Actor Sunil Grover recently shared his thoughts on creativity, mimicry, and the challenges of portraying Bollywood celebrities on television.

The comedian, who went viral for his imitation of Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show, recollected the performance in a recent conversation, adding, “Kaafi din tak chalta raha ye, and it felt good. People even referred to me as ‘Aamir sir.’” The 48-year-old actor stated in an interview with HT, “I am a big fan of Aamir Khan and his work, and it’s his greatness that he also took it all in zest.”

Despite the positive reception, the comedy star was asked if it has become difficult to mimic others now that several stars—including Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, and Vivek Oberoi—have approached courts over personality rights.

Responding to the outlet, he said, “Jab tak mere pe case nahi aata, tab tak to main nahi soch raha (I’m not thinking about it until a case is filed against me).” He added, “For me, it’s a tribute.”

He also recounted a discussion with a friend regarding legal protection: “One of my friends told me that I should get an order for my personality rights, and I told him, ‘Sharam nahin aati hai. Main duniya bhar ke logon ki nakal kar raha hun aur tu mujhe bol raha hai (Have you no shame? I am mimicking people all over the world and you’re telling me this). ’”

Additionally, he pointed out, “I understand the problem when someone is misusing it… But these personalities have become so big that they now belong to the public, and we, as people, celebrate them.”

Regarding his career, Sunil is presently starring in The Great Indian Kapil Show, where viewers continue to be delighted by his on-screen chemistry with Kapil Sharma.