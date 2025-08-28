Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce from Govinda

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has finally spoken up on the rumours of her divorce from the Bollywood star, after 38 years of marriage.

Days after reports from Indian media suggested that Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to Govinda since 1987 and shares two children with him, has filed for divorce from the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor, on the grounds of ‘adultery, cruelty and desertion’, the celebrity wife has dismissed all the speculations, including of any rift within the family, as they celebrated the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Speaking to a paparazzo during the celebrations, Ahuja refuted the rumours, saying, “Aaj toh humko sath dekhne ke baad sharam karo bhaiii bolne ke liye yeh baat. Itna close jo hum khade the, ek dusre the sath aisa lagta bhi hai kya hum alag honge, kabhi nahi (One should be ashamed to even believe these rumours after seeing us both together today. The way we stood so close to each other, do you think that we will ever part ways? Never).”

“Jab tak hum moonh na khole tab tak aap please rumours pe believe na karein (Until and unless we don’t announce anything ourselves, please don’t believe these rumours),” she urged their fans.

For the unversed, the rumours began to swirl last week, when a report from an Indian publication suggested Ahuja, who shares two children with Govnda – Tina (Narmada) and Yashvardhan – has filed for divorce from him, under the sections 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.