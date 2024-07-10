Christman is the same as Eid for us, we celebrate both: Sunita Marshall & Hassan Ahmed

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed opened up on respecting and celebrating their respective religions and festivals, without getting affected by the criticism from surrounding people.

In their recent conversation with the celebrated makeup artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Masarrat Misbah, reel-to-real-life couple Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed reflected on their differing religious beliefs and shared how they believe in respecting the respective religions of their spouse, irrespective of the criticism from people around them.

“If I talk about her religion, she enjoys putting up a Christmas tree, and as much as I don’t agree with it, it’s not a problem,” the ‘Baby Baji’ actor began to share.

He continued, “I know that the gesture is born out of festivity and the kids are actually enjoying it. They decorate the tree with lights, I am okay with it. On Eid, Sunita is with us and we have a great Eid.”

The ‘Pinjra’ actor chimed in saying, “What happens on Eid is that all family gets together, exchange greetings and dines together. Christmas is the same. It’s our Eid. When it’s Christmas or Easter, all we do is have dinner at my uncle’s house.”

Further speaking about the criticism they receive for their interfaith marriage, Ahmed told the host, “If you ask me how I handle such critical people? I simply non-handle them now.”

“I don’t care what they think. I don’t care what they have to say about how I’m spending my life, or that I am married to a Christian woman and how that affects my kids,” he explained, to which, his better half interrupted adding, “But I must say that Hassan’s whole family respects me a lot. I don’t even feel like a Christian or an outsider among them on Eid. They treat me as an equal.”

“It’s very important to me that everyone respects my wife, my children, and my parents,” concluded Ahmed.

Notably, celebrity couple Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed got married in 2009, in Islamic and Catholic ceremonies. The couple shares two kids, a son Raakin and a daughter Zaynah.

