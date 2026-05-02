Pakistani actress Sunita Marshall celebrated her 18th wedding Anniversary with her husband Hassan Ahmed.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Marshall posted a picture a intimate picture with her husband with an emotional caption dedicated to her husband, Hassan Ahmed.

In the caption of her post, she mentioned, “Through all the chaos, the laughter, the quiet moments, and everything in between”. She further noted, “You’ve been my constant, my comfort, and my home.” She continued, “We’ve built a life full of memories, strength, and love… and I wouldn’t trade a single moment of it.”

The couple got married on May 2, 2008. Sunita, who has two children with Hassan, has also been vocal about parenthood.