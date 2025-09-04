Five more SIC MNAs resign from standing committees

ISLAMABAD: Five more MNAs of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Thursday resigned from standing committees following instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan, sources said.

According to sources, these five MNAs submitted their resignations to the office of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, bringing the total number of MNAs who have resigned from standing committees to 52.

However, National Assembly sources stated that 22 of these resignations have not yet been received by the Speaker’s office.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has not taken any action on the resignations, as the PMLN government has reportedly requested him to withhold approval.

Sources further revealed that 25 SIC MNAs have not stepped down, including Saleem Rehman, Suhail Sultan, Muhammad Basheer, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Khawaja Shiraz, Mahmood Zulfiqar Ali, Naseem Ali Shah, Sher Afzal Khan, Usama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhammad, Riaz Fatyana, and Sher Ali Arbab.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan directed party lawmakers to resign from all parliamentary committees, his sister, Aleema Khan, said last week.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Khan said that the former prime minister directed PTI lawmakers to quit all standing committees of the National Assembly.

Aleema Khan maintained that all of Imran Khan’s sisters got to meet him in jail after four months.

About Imran Khan, she said that the PTI founder was in good health, however, he was feeling a bit of pressure on his eye.