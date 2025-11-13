Sunny Deol furiously scolds paparazzi over intrusive coverage during Dharmendra’s illness

Sunny Deol has lost his cool as he furiously scolded paparazzi over intrusive coverage amid his father and veteran actor Dharmendra’s ongoing health crisis.

After days of covering every moment at the hospital, Indian paparazzi are now hounding the Deol family at their Mumbai residence.

The visibly upset Jaat actor lost his cool when he stepped outside his home on Thursday, November 13.

In the video making round on the social media, Sunny Deol could be seen blasting paps as he called them “shameless” for invading their privacy during such a difficult time.

“You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself,” he said in the clip, folding his hands before the photographers gathered outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Adakul (@maheshadakul)

This came just a day after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and brought back home.

Two days earlier, several Indian media outlets falsely reported that the veteran actor had passed away. The rumors were later debunked by Dharmendra’s family.