Sunny Deol is hurt by Akshay Kumar?

Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol confessed he felt ‘hurt’ when Akshay Kumar ignored his request to avoid the ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’ clash.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his recent outing on ace filmmaker, Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, with younger brother Bobby Deol, Sunny shared that he personally contacted Akshay Kumar to change the release date of the ‘OMG’ sequel, in order to avoid a Box Office clash with his comeback film, but was turned away.

“I haven’t had success for donkey’s years. I didn’t want anybody to come along with it, but you can’t stop anybody. So obviously, it does hurt you,” he said, speaking about the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Deol continued, “Then I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter let’s go along with it.’ But initially, when things were not working out for the longest time, I thought if nobody would release alongside your film then you would at least get theatres.”

When asked if he tried to have a chat with Kumar at that point, he replied, “I asked him, ‘Please don’t do it if it’s in your hands,’ but he said no, the studio, and all that… and they said that anyway, two films can release, so I said, okay, go ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“I can just request; I can’t do anything more than that,” Deol added.

It is pertinent to note here that Deol’s comeback title ‘Gadar 2’ and Kumar’s spiritual sequel to the satirical comedy, ‘OMG’, were both theatrically released on August 11 this year.

‘OMG 2’ received positive reviews from critics and performed well at the ticket windows, whereas, ‘Gadar 2’ was a major commercial success, emerging as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Babar Ali calls out Sunny Deol over anti-Pakistan ‘Gadar 2’