Sunny Deol officially announces his next film project

Bollywood action king Sunny Deol officially announced a major new film project titled Gabru on Sunday.

Sunny Deol shared the new project announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, which is slated to hit theatres on March 13, 2026.

Power isnt what you show, its what you do!

Thank you everyone for your love and blessings , here’s something for you all who have been waiting 🤗🥰#Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026

A story of courage, conscience, and compassion.

From my heart… to the world! pic.twitter.com/D8qnhet7SN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 19, 2025

“Power isn’t what you show, it’s what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here’s something for you all who have been waiting. #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart… to the world!” Sunny Deol wrote on X.

Whereas the film’s cast, director, and production team are unknown, the actor’s message represents a return to the values that have defined most of his career: a strong emotional core, action-oriented storytelling, and heroic themes.

Taking the announcement, thousands of followers and industry analysts have already expressed their happiness about watching Sunny Deol in a role that will be consistent with his unique charisma.

Read More: Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Jaat’ success, shares plans for second part

However, Gabru follows Deol’s success with Gadar 2, a 2023 hit that cemented his place in mainstream Hindi films.

The film joins a growing list of high-profile movies intended for viewers in the coming year despite a release date set for early 2026.

Moreover, as of now, no official teaser or other promotional materials have been unveiled.

In the next months, spectators and officials will be keeping a close eye out for additional announcements about the project’s storyline, supporting cast, and production specifics.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has reacted to the box office performance of his action film ‘Jaat,’ which was released on April 10, 2025.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he was walking among the mountains.

In the video, Sunny Deol said, “Aap logo ne mujhe meri Jaat k liye dher saara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hoon, Jaat 2 isse bhi zyada acchi hogi (You gave me a lot of love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better than this).”