Sunny Deol shouts at reporter during Dharmendra's last rites- Viral Video

Sunny Deol, the son of the late legendary Indian cinema star Dharmendra, was filmed brutally slamming a paparazzi photographer for filming his father’s last rites. Getting physical, he snatched the camera and asked the cameraman how much money he wanted.

A video, according to the Indian press, has promptly gone viral on social media platforms, in which Bollywood star Sunny Deol can be seen losing control of his anger at a photographer.

#SunnyDeol‘s fiery message to the paparazzi😡 A powerful moment that shows where his priorities lie🙏 Have you guys sold your shame?

” पैसे चाहिए तेरे को कितने पैसे चाहिए ” Sunny’s anger is totally justified, Some time celebrities just need to be human 😞

Respect the family… pic.twitter.com/q9mUZmVDIP — Mr Prabh Deol (@Movie_flix1) December 3, 2025

The actor got angry with a paparazzi photographer for intruding on the family’s privacy during the ceremony to immerse the ashes of iconic star Dharmendra in water after his death.

However, Sunny Deol was seen in the viral clip angrily walking towards a photographer, grabbing his camera, and berating the cameraman for intruding on the family’s privacy for money in this sad situation, questioning in anger, “How much money do you want?”

Meanwhile, fans strongly backed Sunny Deol’s outburst regarding the sad moment, warning the media to respect the privacy of showbiz stars.

In fact, this is not the first time that Sunny Deol has objected to this press behavior; previously, Sunny Deol lost his cool as he furiously scolded paparazzi over intrusive coverage amid his father and veteran actor Dharmendra’s ongoing health crisis.

After days of covering every moment at the hospital, Indian paparazzi are now hounding the Deol family at their Mumbai residence.

The visibly upset Jaat actor lost his cool when he stepped outside his home on Thursday, November 13.

In the video making rounds on social media, Sunny Deol could be seen blasting paps as he called them “shameless” for invading their privacy during such a difficult time.

“You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself,” he said in the clip, folding his hands before the photographers gathered outside.