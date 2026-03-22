SUPARCO launches Space4Climate Initiative to strengthen climate resilience: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has launched the Space4Climate Initiative to strengthen climate resilience and action through space-based technologies, ARY News reported citing ISPR.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), at its core is a GeoAI-enabled Climate Observatory — an integrated digital platform consolidating satellite data, geospatial analytics, and modeling into actionable insights for policymakers, researchers, and communities.

The platform monitors atmospheric pollutants (aerosols, SOx, NOx), greenhouse gases (CO₂, methane), forests, glaciers, coastal dynamics, river systems, and land use. It also tracks climate-induced hazards including floods, droughts, heatwaves, sea-level rise, and GLOFs.

By integrating space-based and in-situ data, Space4Climate supports evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development — advancing Pakistan’s climate agenda in line with global efforts.