Super Artist: Haider Ali paints anything ‘he sees’, even human bodies

KARACHI: Based in the port city, and quite literally by the coast, Haider Ali is content with the artistry his father helped develop in him: decorating trucks. He spent decades of his life practicing and honing that skill to a point that the world now knows him as Pakistani artist.

He says he can paint anything ranging from walls, trucks, wedding themes, canvases, glass, sneakers and even the human bodies. He’s done the latter so many times back in the United States when he was featured in the Burning Man Festival.

Now doing rounds in the media again, for painting sneakers with truck art impressions, Haider is also concerned people are reducing his legacy to only his mastery teeming on viral shoe photos.

He talks to ARY Stories.

