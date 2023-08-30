Super blue moon to occur today; Here’s when you can view it

Wednesday night skies will feature a ‘Blue Moon’ and the event is made even more fascinating by the phenomenon of the supermoon, which causes the moon to appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

Moreover, the event is made even more special with the Moon close approaching the planet Saturn.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon is both full and at or near its closest point to Earth, according to NASA, which happens just three or four times a year—but if one month sees two full moons, the second is called a blue moon, making two supermoons in one month a “super blue moon.”

The super blue moon may not look too much bigger than normal as the difference between a normal Moon and a supermoon is usually similar to the difference between a quarter and a nickel, though NASA says it should be brighter.

When and how to watch the Blue Moon?

The blue moon will reach its peak brightness at 12:00 pm Wednesday (ET), and its zenith will be later at 10:00pm (ET).

To get the perfect sight of the full moon, one should watch the moon shortly after sunset during the dusk hours.

The super blue moon will be visible on August 30 at 8:37 PM EDT.

It will be the largest of the four supermoons that occurred this year, and because it will be 3,57,344 kilometres away from Earth, it will appear larger than usual, The Guardian reported.