Super Bowl 2026: Charlie Puth brings soulful flair to U.S. national anthem

Charlie Puth delivered a heartfelt and soulful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, leaving fans and viewers impressed with his personal take on the patriotic classic.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter performed from a small white platform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, accompanying himself on keyboard while singing at the year’s biggest football game..

Puth kept his look simple yet classic, wearing a white button-down shirt, a red tie with blue and white stripes, light blue denim pants, and a brown jacket.

The Attention hitmaker posted a silly Instagram video in November 2025, revealing that he’d be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LX.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

“Did you know that one of the most beautiful pieces of music also happens to be the hardest to sing?” he said in the clip, where he took on the role of a coach in a locker room full of football players.

Charlie Puth went on to explain the challenge of singing the song using football analogies and a whiteboard. “Ah, yes, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is a piece of music that has extreme vocal range. Most hard-to-sing songs span just one octave range, like a low D to a high D, but ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ it goes from a low D to a high D, plus five more notes, all the way up to a very high A,” he said at the time.