Super Bowl 2026: Real-life couple ties the knot during Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

A real-life bride and groom made Super Bowl LX history by tying the knot live on stage during Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The newlyweds, whose names have not been disclosed, shared a kiss on stage before revealing a surprise guest – Lady Gaga, who performed her hit “Die With a Smile” with a live band.

The couple then sat beside a three-tier wedding cake and took a celebratory slice while the Grammy Award-winning singer-rapper energized the crowd with hits including “Tití me preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR,” and “NUEVAYoL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by couples! 💫 (@relationships.usa)

Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio- also incorporated nods to Latin music legends, including snippets of Tego Calderon’s “Pa Que Retozen,” Don Omar’s “Dale Don Dale,” and Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.”

The performance also featured surprise cameo by Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Karol G, along with Ricky Martin singing lines from “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.”

The show concluded with Bad Bunny displaying a series of international flags while a large video board displayed the message “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

Bad Bunny ended the show by saying, in Spanish, “We’re still here,” before spiking a football that was inscribed with the message, “Together We Are America.”