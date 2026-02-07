 US Olympians cheer on Super Bowl teams - in their dreams

While millions of Americans tune in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, the football diehards at the Milano Cortina Games will have to do what they once thought unthinkable: Sleep through the big game.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set to play the NFL title game halfway around the world from Italy – in Santa Clara, California. But they are front of mind for many medal-seekers on the ice and slopes of the Winter Games.

With kickoff set for half-past midnight on Monday Central European Time, however, few will be parked in front of the TV.

“I will be heavily cheering on the Patriots in my dreams,” said Beijing Super-G silver medallist Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

The Burlington, Vermont, native, is one of many Olympians who will prioritise rest over fandom, as he competes in the team combined the day after the Super Bowl.

“I did pack my (Patriots quarterback) Drake Maye jersey back on January 10th for this late playoff push to the Super Bowl, so I’ll probably be wearing that to bed,” he told Reuters.

“If they win then I’ll try to sneak it under my suit for the race.”

U.S. mixed doubles curler Korey Dropkin, a Boston native, said it would be difficult falling asleep knowing his beloved Patriots were playing but maintaining a social media blackout would help.

“I’m going to wear my Pats jersey to bed,” said Dropkin. “I’m logged out from everything. I’m disconnected. So I’m going to wake up in the morning and hear the Patriots won.”

Short-track speed skaters Corinne Stoddard, a Seattle native, and Julie Letai, a proud New Englander, were not above a little trash talking in the lead-up to the NFL title game that is tantamount to a national religion in the United States.

“We have the Games – we don’t want to be up all night watching that game,” said Stoddard. “Seahawks gonna win. I don’t have many doubts in my mind about that one.”

Letai, meanwhile, suggested a friendly wager with her teammate.

“I would love to profit from that. You don’t have to worry about the Patriots when you go into the Super Bowl. We know how to win,” she said.

American freestyle skier Chris Lillis – a fan of the Buffalo Bills, who have not reached the Super Bowl since 1994 – is one of the lucky few Olympians who will be able to watch the championship game.

“We don’t compete until the 17th of February, so I wouldn’t say that watching a football game is really going to affect our competition,” said Lillis, a Beijing gold medallist who is keen not to see divisional rivals the Patriots lift the trophy for a seventh time.

“Definitely, rooting for the Seahawks. Cannot really abide Patriots winning the Super Bowl again before the Bills do.”