Super Bowl: ‘Backstreet Boys’ all set to lead 2027's show

The “Backstreet Boys” are determined to head the Super Bowl Halftime show next year.

During a recent Las Vegas show, AJ McLean asked the crowd, “What do you guys think? Backstreet Boys: 2027 Super Bowl Halftime? Let’s make it happen!” He further said, “I mean, why not? It’s in Los Angeles, it’s right down the street”

The 2027 Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14. The iconic group, which consists of five members, previously declined the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2001.

In 2021, Nick Carter told Entertainment Tonight, “At the time, we loved the Whitney Houston rendition of the national anthem. And for us, we got the choice, and we passed on the halftime”.

He added, “But it was a memorable experience for everyone, and I like to say we did a really good job at the national anthem”.

For those unversed, the Backstreet Boys is an American pop boy band that formed in 1993. The iconic band consists of five members: Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.