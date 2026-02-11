Super Bowl: Bad Bunny's performance gets in focus

Kid Rock made comments on Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, while a parallel music event was happening on Turning Point’s stage.

Now, he is reacting to what the internet says about his rival’s performance at Levi’s Stadium. In an interview with Fox News, “Like most people, I didn’t understand any of it”.

Rock further added that Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny’s performance was “not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault (Bad Bunny) for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience”.

He also said, “I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it’s just a poor kid” As far as viewership is concerned, the Kid’s Turning Point halftime show received over 20 million views on social media platforms.

In contrast, Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show drew an average of 128.2 million viewers, putting him close to Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year, which received 133.4 million views. Meanwhile, Zach Bryan shares a photo that seems to mock Rock for his performance at the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show.

In the caption, he wrote, “What Kid Rock actually thinks is happening across America”. However, since then, Bryan deleted the photo.