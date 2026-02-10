Super Bowl viewers spark privacy debate on AI-powered home surveillance

Many Super Bowl viewers reacted to Ring unveiling its new “Search Party feature” during its televised advert, prompting debate over privacy and the future use of AI-powered home surveillance.

The advert featured Ring founder Jamie Siminoff introducing the tool, which “uses AI to help families find lost dogs”. According to Siminoff, “Since launch, more than a dog a day has been reunited with their family”.

Previously, the feature available only to Ring subscribers with cameras has now been expanded so that anyone can receive alerts when their camera detects a lost dog reported on the platform.

Search Party effectively allows participating doorbell cameras to monitor the area outside homes for dogs that match descriptions shared through Ring’s Neighbours app. Siminoff said the feature is “available to everyone for free right now” in the US. He added, “Before Search Party, the best you could do was drive up and down the neighbourhood, shouting your dog’s name in hopes of finding them.”

Ring says the technology enables communities to work together to locate missing pets more efficiently. “Now, pet owners can mobilise the whole community and communities are empowered to help to find lost pets more effectively than ever before”, Siminoff said.

Despite this, the advert sparked criticism online, with some viewers expressing concern about broader surveillance implications. One social media user wrote, “Y’all, this Ring Doorbell Camera commercial was creepy as can be”. Another questioned how the technology could be used in the future, adding, “Using your doorbell footage to locate dogs, but now imagine it wasn’t dogs they were using your doorbell footage for”.

Others warned of constant monitoring, describing the feature as “AI video surveillance of your neighbourhood”. However, not all responses were negative. Some praised the initiative, with one viewer calling it “the best, most meaningful #SuperBowl commercial thus far”.

Ring said it has invested $1 million to support more than 4,000 US shelters and stressed that users retain control over whether footage is shared, stating, “With Ring’s Search Party, your privacy is always in your control”.