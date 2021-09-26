Super highway bus stand: Karachi cops suspended for arresting man

KARACHI: Two cops have been suspended over the arrest of a man who raised the issue of an illegal bus stand at Karachi’s Super Highway before Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during an open katchery, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a man was arrested along with another associate after raising the issue of an illegal bus stand at Karachi’s Superhighway before the chief minister.

Noor Muhammad said that he along with his associate were tortured and taken by police in a mobile van.

“We were taken to a police station where the person who manages an illegal bus stand was also present,” he said adding that they were conveyed that a police case under dacoity charges have been registered against them at Khokhrapar police station.

He said that they were later released after people came out in their support, bringing the matter to the notice of the higher authorities.

Moreover, the police authorities have suspended the two cops for their alleged role in the illegal use of power.

SHO Khokhrapar Muhammad Sohail and ASI Ashiq Hussain were placed under suspension and have been directed to report to the police headquarters. “An investigation has been launched against both the officials,” the police said.