Super junior concert: 3 fans injured as safety barricade collapses in Seoul

Super Junior concert in Seoul turned in to tragedy after safety barricade fell and injured three audience.

On April 5, the incident occurred at the KSPO Dome while the group was performing during the final encore. As member Ryeowook approached the audience and reached out to fans, the safety fence in the seating area suddenly gave way, causing several individuals to fall to a lower level.

Ryeowook appeared visibly shocked and stepped back from the stage before seeking assistance. Fellow member Siwon was also seen approaching the area to check on those affected.

In a statement released after the incident, SM Entertainment confirmed the injuries and outlined the response. “During the final encore performance of the day, safety fences installed collapsed, causing three audience members to fall and sustain injuries. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment”.

The agency added that medical professionals advised approximately two weeks of rest for the injured individuals. “We sincerely apologise to those who were injured and to their families. We will provide full support for their treatment and do our utmost to ensure their complete recovery”.

SM Entertainment also stated it would review the cause of the accident and strengthen safety measures at future events.

One of the injured fans later shared her experience on social media, stating that members of Super Junior visited them at the hospital. She wrote, “When we fell, Ryeowook and Siwon immediately came offstage. We were sent to the nearby hospital immediately”.

Group leader Leeteuk also addressed the situation in a livestream, saying, “We will try our very best to help Elf in their recovery. We are very sorry”.