Super limousine breaks Guinness World Record of longest car

Measured at 100 feet and 1.5 inches long, the super limousine known as the American Dream, has broken its previous Guinness World Record of the longest car.

According to the details shared by the Guinness World Record, on 1 March 2022, the super limo rolled in at a length of 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in), breaking its 1986 record title by a small fraction.

First built in Burbank, California in 1986 by famed car customizer Jay Ohrberg, “The American Dream” originally measured 18.28 meters (60 feet), rolled on 26 wheels, and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear.

Ohrberg later extended the limo to an astounding 30.5 meters (100 feet) long.

The car was built in two sections, joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners.

The American Dream includes material pleasures fit for a king; a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, a helipad, and can fit more than 75 people!

“The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds,” said Michael Manning, who was involved in Super limousine, The American Dream’s, restoration.

