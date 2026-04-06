Super Mario Galaxy movie became 2026’s first major success

The Super Mario Galaxy movie emerged as the biggest box office opener of 2026. The movie has performed beyond expectations in its global debut.

The animated sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned $190.1 million in the United States since its April 1 release, with worldwide totals projected to reach $372.5 million.

The film also recorded the largest opening day of the year so far, bringing in $34.5 million from more than 3,800 theatres across North America.

The sequel sees the return of its core voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, while adding new voices such as Donald Glover and Brie Larson.

Inspired by the Nintendo game Super Mario Galaxy, the film expands on the franchise’s cinematic universe following the original movie’s $1.3 billion global success.

Its opening performance places it ahead of other major 2026 releases, including Project Hail Mary and Avatar: Fire and Ash, making it the biggest theatrical launch of the year so far. The film is currently playing in theatres worldwide.