Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer gives fans first look at Yoshi and classic Nintendo world

Nintendo surprised fans this weekend with a new trailer for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, giving a first real look at Yoshi and several classic characters stepping onto the big screen.

The Nintendo Direct was hosted by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and kicked off with Mario and Luigi racing across a desert on motorbikes, revisiting a location familiar from Super Mario Odyssey: an inverted pyramid in the Sand Kingdom.

Tasked with unblocking a rogue Warp Pipe, the brothers power up with Fire Flowers and dive into the darkness. Inside the pipe, they discover Yoshi, who surprisingly talks.

The little dinosaur is initially scared of Mario and Luigi, but it quickly becomes clear he’ll be a key member of the team. This marks the first time fans get to hear how Yoshi sounds, mumbling a few words and calling out his own name.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer then shifts to more action-packed sequences. Mario and Peach infiltrate a lava-filled zone resembling Bowser’s Castle. Toad is swallowed by a giant Cheep Cheep, but Luigi saves him in the classic Frog Suit Power-Up. Fans also get their first look at Birdo, who fires eggs at Peach, while Mouser, a deep-cut villain from Super Mario Bros. 2, makes a brief appearance.

Lakitu makes a big-screen debut too, launching projectiles at Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi. In a wild twist, Yoshi is shown holding a gun that looks like the SNES Super Scope, while Toad carries Baby Mario and Baby Luigi. The team even faces off against a T-Rex straight out of Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo wrapped up the Direct with a recap of Yoshi’s history across the games and a check-in with Chris Meledandri, head of Illumination. The animation for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now complete, and the film has moved into post-production.

Music from the Super Mario Galaxy games is being re-recorded for the soundtrack, performed by a 70-piece orchestra.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer didn’t reveal Yoshi’s voice actor, nor did it introduce any other new cast members. Rosalina and Bowser Jr., who were featured in the previous Nintendo Direct, are absent this time.

Brie Larson will voice Rosalina, Benny Safdie returns as Bowser Jr., and all the main cast from the first movie are back: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Nintendo also confirmed the movie will now hit theaters on April 1, two days earlier than originally planned, aligning with international releases.