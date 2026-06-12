ISLAMABAD: In the Budget 2026-27 presented in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced key revisions to the Super Tax regime, including major relief for mid-tier businesses and a reduction in rates for high-income companies, ARY News reported.

The government said the changes are aimed at supporting industrial growth, encouraging investment, and easing the tax burden on manufacturing and corporate sectors, while maintaining higher contributions from select strategic industries.

Revised Super Tax Structure (Budget 2026-27)

Mid-Tier Businesses (Rs 150 million – Rs 500 million annual income):

Super Tax completely abolished

Earlier rate ranged from 1 percent to 7.5 percent depending on income slabs

High-Tier Businesses (above Rs. 500 million annual income):

Super Tax reduced from 10 percent to 8 percent

The relief applies across six income slabs within the mid-tier category, effectively removing the additional tax burden on small and medium-sized corporate entities.

Exclusions Maintained

The finance minister clarified that existing Super Tax and surcharge structures will remain unchanged for certain high-earning sectors, including:

Banking sector

Oil and gas exploration companies

Fertilizer companies

Officials said the targeted approach is designed to provide relief to general manufacturing and industrial sectors while ensuring continued revenue from highly profitable strategic industries.

Also Read: Budget 2026-27: Income tax slabs for salaried class explained