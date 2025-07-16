James Gunn teases ‘Supergirl’ with new poster

web analytics
DC Studios chief James Gunn shared a new poster for ‘Supergirl,’ starring actor Milly Alcock in the lead role, on Wednesday.

The ‘Superman’ director took to X to drop an image of the ‘House of the Dragon’ star in the ‘Supergirl’ suit.

The DC Studios chief wrote in the caption, “Look Out. 2026,”

James Gunn’s post comes after Milly Alcock officially debuted in the new DC Universe as Kara Zor-El in ‘Superman,’ released in theatres on July 11.

While much remains unknown about the film and the storyline, Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’ appeared in the recent title, drunk after partying on planets with Red Suns.

James Gunn had earlier revealed that the tone of the upcoming film will be entirely different from ‘Superman.’

“[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways,” he said in an earlier interview.

“Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated,” the filmmaker added.

It is to be noted here that the film, starring Milly Alcock, is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

