‘Supergirl’ star Milly Alcock and writer Ana Nogueira explain why she’s unlike Superman

“Supergirl” lead Milly Alcock and writer Ana Nogueira recently opened up about the highly anticipated DC Studios film, clarifying how the Amazonian alien differs from her infamous cousin, Superman. Here’s what we know:

Her Most Defining Trait Is Her Kryptonian Past

When compared to the Man of Steel, whose origin story primarily involves the wheat fields of Smallville, Kara Zor-El is a fundamentally different hero because she actually lived on her home planet before it exploded.

“It’s the source of her trauma,” Alcock shared with Gizmodo. “Much of the way that we behave in the world is tied to the things that have happened to us. And it just made sense to me as the bedrock upon which to build her.” Nogueira agreed, explaining that exploring Kara’s Kryptonian upbringing allowed her and James Gunn and Peter Safran to “createlore for the overall DC Universe.”

Kara’s the Anti-Hero, Fighting for Krypto

Slated for a June 26, 2026, release date, “Supergirl” is directed by Craig Gillespie and penned by Nogueira. Drawing from “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” the movie will feature an experienced and willful Kara venturing into the galaxy with young Ruthye Marye Knoll.

“A ruthless adversary ends up right here on our doorstep so Supergirl has to make a choice: take revenge or pursue justice,” a press release explains. “It all comes down to her beloved Krypto.” Alcock described her version of the character as “a bit of a reluctant hero, more of a rebel, but deeply humble.”

Stunts, Learning Kling-or I mean, Kryptonian-and the hated harness

Landing such a pivotal role wasn’t easy for the young actress. Superman himself, David Corenswet, warned Alcock about three things: “You’re going to be sore. You’re going to be proud of your soreness. You’re going to hate the harness, and you are going to hate the suit.”

“One hundred percent. True,” Alcock said. “You know, there were all these little things that I had to learn… But you know, the fear was just kind of part of why I really wanted to do this thing. And, you know, life’s too short… you only have one shot at anything that you do, so why not go and try?”

Faithful Yet Innovative Adaptation of “Woman of Tomorrow”

Nogueira confirmed to IGN that the source material for the film was Tom King’s acclaimed “Woman of Tomorrow,” explaining that both the character’s journey of coming into her own and “the dynamic between the two girls was essential for the film.”

“Her journey and her coming into her own – that was the heart of it for me,” Nogueira explained of King’s script. “Certain story beats had to be adapted for – for, you know, some boring writing and story structural reasons.”

The Supporting Cast and DCU Connections

The upcoming DC film stars Alcock as Supergirl, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as space pirate Lobo. Also appearing in the film are Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura. Gunn and Peter Safran will be producers. Nogueira is also currently attached to write the upcoming Wonder Woman reboot for DC Studios.