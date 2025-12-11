Supergirl trailer drops: Milly Alcock takes light in DC’s 2026 blockbuster

Washington: It’s your cousin’s turn to shine on the big screen, so put Superman aside, as the debut trailer for “Supergirl” was released on Thursday.

On June 26, 2026, the film, the second in the Warner Bros. and DC Studios universe’s official rebirth, opens in theaters.

Milly Alcock plays both Supergirl and Kara Zor-El in the movie “Supergirl.” Supergirl was first seen by viewers of 2025’s “Superman” when she met her cousin in the Fortress of Solitude at the end of the movie.

“When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice,” the plot summary said.

When asked about Superman’s personality in the teaser trailer, Supergirl responds, “He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth.”

Alcock stars in the film alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

Momoa played Aquaman in the films “Justice League,” “Aquaman,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Craig Gillespie, the director of “I, Tonya” and “Cruella,” is directing “Supergirl.”

Earlier this month, DC Studios chief James Gunn shared a new poster for ‘Supergirl,’ starring actor Milly Alcock in the lead role, on Wednesday.

The ‘Superman’ director took to X to drop an image of the ‘House of the Dragon’ star in the ‘Supergirl’ suit.

The DC Studios chief wrote in the caption, “Look Out. 2026,”

James Gunn’s post comes after Milly Alcock officially debuted in the new DC Universe as Kara Zor-El in ‘Superman,’ released in theatres on July 11.

While much remains unknown about the film and the storyline, Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’ appeared in the recent title, drunk after partying on planets with Red Suns.

James Gunn had earlier revealed that the tone of the upcoming film will be entirely different from ‘Superman.’