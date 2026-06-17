Supergirl created a storm ahead of its theatrical release. The new action sci-fi, backed by Warner Bros and led by Milly Alcock, is coming out this month.

The promotions of the film are going on in full swing and are creating immense excitement among the fans. The latest move by Warner Bros left the internet stunned to see how much promotional privilege Supergirl is getting.

A video went viral showing some men putting up a life-size banner over the production company’s iconic “Water Tower.” The Instagram handle of WB dropped the behind-the-scenes video along with a caption that read, “Up, up and away.”

“Our iconic water tower had a heroic makeover for Supergirl. A huge shoutout to our design studio and Grip department teams for installing it high above the lot.” A netizen also commented, “WB is doing all this just to sell to the highest bidder”.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl 2026 will introduce Jason Momoa as the new DC villain, Lobo. Meanwhile, David Corenswet will also be reprising his role as Superman in the upcoming film, slated to release on June 26.

Fans are loving the latest promotional move as they wrote in the comment section, “Thanks for capturing and sharing this POV. So cool to see this side of the entertainment industry that doesn’t usually get the spotlight, be featured.”

While some fans are loving the promotional strategy, there are some who treated it as a controversy, as they are saying that Warner Bros did this to sell it to the highest bidder.