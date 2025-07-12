Superman (2025) Review: A Flawed Yet Hopeful Reboot of the Man of Steel

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) comes with the responsibility of a franchise on its shoulders, charged with restoring DC’s cinematic universe after years of polarizing entries.

As a director who infused Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with humor, emotion, and chaos, Gunn appeared to be the ideal man to move Superman out of the grim tone of the momentary Zack Snyder era. The outcome is a mixed bag—a movie that feels the energetic, optimistic essence of Superman in certain moments but disappoints with inconsistent storytelling and lost potential. It’s a three-star attempt that flies when it owns its comic-book nature but trips when it gives up depth for frivolity.

Below is a rundown of its highs and lows.

Visuals That Bring Comics to Life

The cinematography in the movie is a tribute to the comic-book origins of Superman. Each frame looks like the cover of an old issue, with kinetic camera movement taking Superman (David Corenswet) through action sequences that have him flying high. Whether he’s dodging through Metropolis skyscrapers or holds Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) aloft against a golden sunset, the images shine with the nostalgic sheen of childhood comic book reading. Krypto, Superman’s super-dog, is a whirlwind of fun, his scenes filmed with an infectious energy that commands attention. The action scenes are a standout, the camera swooping and flowing with Superman as you feel as if you’re dodging debris and punching alongside him.

But the visual ambition occasionally overextends. A giant dinosaur-alien rampage or a sudden black hole feels like CGI show for show’s sake, devoid of narrative anchoring. These action scenes, though visually stunning, can kill the flow of the film, leaving you awestruck but unsynchronized.

A Solid Cast with Unbalanced Material

The casting is a high point, though the script doesn’t always allow it to shine. David Corenswet is practically a flawless Superman, with genuine optimism and a humble strength that makes each rescue—a plummeting child, a stranded squirrel—feel intensely personal. Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is smart and compelling, even if her part relies too much on “supportive girlfriend” and not enough on the fiery reporter of the comics. Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is a standout, delivering a slick, tech-bro villain whose smug humor and petty envy make him both infuriating and entertaining. Supporting players like Nathan Fillion’s brash Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi’s cool-headed Mister Terrific add flavor, but Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Wendell Pierce’s Perry White are criminally underused, their potential lost in the crowded ensemble.

The Justice Gang, which is a satirical iteration of the Justice League, tries to be funny but winds up feeling like a miss, Guy Gardner’s over-the-top behavior and bad haircut careening into annoyance. Overcrowding in the cast of the film makes it difficult to fully flesh out characters, and even great performances feel like sketches rather than fully developed arcs.

A Story That Soars and Stumbles

Gunn’s script goes all-in on an episodic, comic-book approach to storytelling, which pays off nicely with enthusiasts but will likely leave viewers who don’t follow the franchise bewildered. The tale begins with Superman already established as a savior, dating Lois, and combating Lex Luthor’s Byzantine plots—everything from a social media smear campaign to war in the fictional countries of Boravia and Jarhanpur. The movie’s goofiness, such as trained monkeys in a pocket universe or Krypto’s constant deus ex machina rescues, is lovable in small doses but undercuts the stakes. Superman’s fundamental philosophy—”I just want to save people”—is great for his heart, but it’s a little too simplistic, skipping over issues of what his role is in a complicated world.

The pacing is another problem. The initial half hour, over-spoiled by trailers, is a frantic setup, and the second half blasts past key plot points such as nano-bot assaults and mysterious alien menaces. Lex’s motivations—jealousy and being loved—aren’t as fleshed out as previous versions, and holes in the plotting (such as an unresolved black hole or conflicting rules regarding Superman’s invulnerability) leave the story incoherent at times. With every glimmer of comic-book glee, there’s a story misstep that prevents the movie from getting to where it could go.

Hits: Heart, Humor, and Comic-Book Charm

When Superman succeeds, it’s a testament to why the character has stuck with audiences so long. Corenswet’s performance grounds the film, and Superman’s optimism and generosity ring true and are motivating. The visuals and action sequences deliver the spectacle you’d expect, with Krypto’s antics and Superman’s heroics evoking the best of the comics. Gunn’s love for the source material shines through in small touches, like the iconic “S” logo framed mid-flight or the nostalgic warmth of Metropolis. The film’s lighter tone is a refreshing contrast to Snyder’s grim vision, offering a Superman who feels like a beacon of hope.

Misses: Shallow Stakes and Narrative Clutter

The movie’s greatest flaw is that it lacks depth. Superman’s “super-bro” character—well-intentioned but brainless—never quite carries the mythic gravitas of previous performances, and the script’s brevity sidesteps the socio-political or philosophical issues that made Marvel’s best movies work. The oversize cast and hurried plot leave few spaces for characters to develop, especially Lois, Hawkgirl, and Perry White. Plot holes and too much dependence on goofy gags (such as robot housekeepers or pocket-universe monkeys) weaken the stakes, rendering the movie inconsequential at times. For general audiences, the episodic nature can be jarring, missing the across-the-board appeal of Gunn’s Guardians franchise.

Is It Worth Watching?

Superman (2025) is an enjoyable, imperfect reboot that fails to live up to its potential but keeps DC’s movie universe afloat. Comic book enthusiasts will soak up its colorful visuals, emotional performances, and references to the source material, while general audiences might be underwhelmed by its sloppy pace and thin narrative. It’s not the one DC requires, but it’s a step in the right direction. Take a ticket for Corenswet’s appeal, Krypto’s mayhem, and enjoy some great action—but don’t anticipate the depth or finish of Gunn’s Marvel successes. Look up, but keep your expectations grounded.

Rating: ★★★☆☆