‘Superman’ actress Valerie Perrine’s death certificate reveals cause

The official cause of death of Valerie Perrine has been confirmed, weeks after the beloved actress passed away at the age of 82.

According to her death certificate, Perrine died of acute cardiopulmonary arrest, commonly known as sudden cardiac arrest. The document also listed Parkinson’s disease as the underlying cause, while dementia was identified as a contributing factor.

News of her passing was first shared on March 23 by her close friend Stacey Souther in an emotional Facebook post. “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” Souther wrote, describing the late star as an inspiration who faced her illness with remarkable courage.

Perrine had been living with Parkinson’s disease since 2015 and quietly battled the condition for more than a decade. Souther revealed that the actress died peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, just as she had wished.

“She faced Parkinson’s with incredible strength and never once complained,” Souther shared, adding that Perrine lived a “magnificent life” despite her health struggles.

“The world feels less beautiful without her in it. I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side,” she added.

Valerie Perrine is best known for her role as Eve Teschmacher in Superman and its sequel, where she starred alongside Christopher Reeve. Her film credits also include W.C. Fields and Me, The Electric Horseman and The Border.