‘Superman’ earns $56.5mn on opening day

Filmmaker James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet, generated $56.5 million on its opening day, the second biggest of the year.

The film, which is kicking off Gunn’s new DC Universe, scored the second biggest opening day earnings of 2025 after ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ which earned $57.11 million earlier this year, according to a report by Variety on Saturday.

The opening day earnings of ‘Superman’ came after it earned $22.5 million in box office previews, the biggest of the year.

Additionally, the new DC Universe film also benefited from early-access screenings for Amazon Prime members on Tuesday, July 8.

While industry analysts had expected the James Gunn directorial to earn as much as $140 million on its debut, ‘Superman’ is looking to settle closer to $120 million.

Meanwhile, estimates for the film, led by David Corenswet, are $200 million globally in the opening weekend.

If the film manages to maintain its opening earnings in the following days, it would be a big step towards the revival of the DC Studios.

DC Studios have faced box office duds, such as ‘The Flash,’ ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods,’ and ‘Blue Beetle’ in recent years.

The last standalone ‘Superman’ film was Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel,’ which earned $21 million in previews in 2013.

The film, starring Henry Cavill as Superman, went on to collect $116 million in the opening weekend.

Currently running theatres, James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ stars David Corenswet as the titular character, Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, while Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane.

Other cast members include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Guy Gardner as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.