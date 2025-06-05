James Gunn breaks silence on ‘Superman’ runtime

Filmmaker James Gunn set the record straight on the runtime of his upcoming ‘Superman,’ starring Hollywood actor David Corenswet in the titular role.

Reports emerged last month that Warner Bros. had asked the DC Studios head to shorten the film.

During an interaction with fans on Instagram Threads, the filmmaker was asked if there was any truth to those rumours.

Responding to the query, James Gunn dismissed the rumours, saying that Warner Bros. had no authority to ask him such things, as ‘Superman’ is a DC Studios film.

“Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something that they wanted to [do]. It’s a DC Studios film,” the filmmaker wrote.

Another user asked for his response to the reports about the film having a run time of two hours and nine minutes.

“Inclusive of credits/post credits the runtime is 2 hours 9 minutes,” James Gunn replied.

It is worth noting here that the filmmaker serves as the writer and director of the film, which stars Hollywood actor David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Actor Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult plays the villain, Lex Luthor in the upcoming title.

Skyler Gisondo plays journalist Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as the Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

The film, set to hit theatres on July 11, is the first standalone ‘Superman’ film in over a decade.

The previous ‘Man of Steel’ was released in 2013 and grossed $670 million at the worldwide box office.