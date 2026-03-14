Superman sequel adds Aaron Pierre for major role

British actor Aaron Pierre has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The 31-year-old is the latest addition to the production, which follows the 2025 franchise reboot. James Gunn is set to return as both writer and director for the project.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles as Clark Kent and Lex Luthor, respectively. The plot reportedly features an uneasy alliance between the two iconic characters as they face off against Brainiac, an alien technological threat portrayed by Lars Eidinger. Other returning cast members include Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, and Sara Sampaio.

Production is scheduled to begin in Atlanta this April, with a theatrical release anticipated for July 9 of next year. This project marks Pierre’s second collaboration with DC Studios, following his role in the HBO series Lanterns, which premieres this summer. The actor, known for his work in Rebel Ridge and Mufasa: The Lion King, is also slated to appear in the 2027 film Star Wars: Starfighter.

Earlier this year, James Gunn, an American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer best known for directing and writing popular superhero films, is ready to direct Man of Tomorrow, a forthcoming DC movie described as a follow-up to Superman, and shares key insights regarding the film, stating that it will not only feature Man of Steel but also Lex Luthor, his longtime rival, equally.

“I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3,” the director says in a chat with Collider.

“They’re different. And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex’s story too, so it’s the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way,” he further added.

However, the supporters get to know about the eagerly awaited superhero film so far as further information regarding the project has been hidden under secrecy.