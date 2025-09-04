‘Superman’ sequel title, release date revealed

DC Studios chief James Gunn has announced a sequel to his summer hit ‘Superman,’ led by actor David Corenswet.

The filmmaker took to X to share the news about the upcoming film, titled ‘Man of Tomorrow.’

‘Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” James Gunn wrote in his post.

The DC Studios chief also included a comic book image of Superman and Lex Luthor standing side-by-side.

Fans took it as a hint that the ‘Superman’ sequel will continue to focus on Luthor’s antipathy for the Man of Steel.

The DC comics show Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult in ‘Superman’) building a suit to fight the superhero himself after failing to kill him using his clone in the original film.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

‘Man of Tomorrow’ might see Lex Luthor taking it upon himself to face the Man of Steel in the battlefield.

Plans about a sequel to this year’s film were confirmed in August when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that James Gunn will write and direct the follow-up to ‘Superman.’

Released on July 11, the film was a box office hit and earned over $611 million worldwide, to become the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Superman’ sequel’s release date has been set before Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II,’ slated to open in theatres on October 1, 2027.

Before ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ DC Universe is set to open ‘Supergirl,’ starring Milly Alcock in the lead role, in 2026 and the horror film ‘Clayface’ from filmmaker James Watkins.