Supermarket explosion kills at least 23 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: A supermarket explosion killed at least 23 people and injured 11 on Saturday in northern Mexico, according to local officials, but public security authorities ruled out an attack.

“Sadly, a number of the victims we’ve found were minors,” Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message as he announced the toll.

Durazo said the survivors were being treated at hospitals in the city of Hermosillo, where the explosion took place.

“I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible,” he said.

The explosion happened at a Waldo’s store in the city center.

“Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives,” the governor said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences on X “to the families and loved ones of those who died.”

“I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support where needed. I’ve instructed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured,” she continued.

Mexican media reports said customers sought refuge inside the store after the explosion, only to become trapped by the flames. Images in local media showed the building’s facade blackened from the fire with windows shattered.

Newspaper El Universal said the explosion occurred around 2:00 pm (2000 GMT) and that nearby businesses opted to close their doors in order to prevent the fire from spreading there.

Local authorities urged members of the public to avoid the area of the explosion, and canceled celebrations scheduled to be held that day in honor of the Day of the Dead holiday.