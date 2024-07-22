Supermodel Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

Islamabad-based venture capitalist-turned-actor and model, Noor Xarmina has been named Miss Universe Pakistan 2024.

Among the Top 10 finalists, Noor Xarmina, 29, hailing from the capital city, was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 on Saturday, to represent the country at the upcoming 73rd edition of the pageant, to be held in Mexico, in November.

Xarmina, who has studied business and biology, has moved back to Pakistan recently and aims to bring a ‘positive change’ in the country.

“I want to be an agent for positive change in two respects. The first is for our country. Pakistan is scarcely represented internationally across so many industries and I want to enhance our representation on an international stage,” she said. “In the second respect, I want to have change for women in our country. Pakistan needs strong female leaders that can mobilize its women and empower them to create positive change in society.”

It is pertinent to note here that Pakistan made its debut at one of the four major beauty pageants last year, with Karachi’s Erica Robin, being the first-ever beauty queen to represent the country in the 72-year history of the international competition.

Notably, she was one of the Top 20 finalists from all over the world.

