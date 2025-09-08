'Supertramp' legend Rick Davies dies at 81

British singer-songwriter Rick Davies, co-founder and only constant member of rock band Supertramp, has died, aged 81, after a prolonged illness.

As reported by foreign media, Supertramp frontman Rick Davies, the visionary behind hits like ‘Goodbye Stranger’ and ‘Bloody Well Right’, has died after a long battle with cancer, the progressive rock band confirmed in a statement on its website.

“The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness,” the statement read. “Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th.”

Per the statement, Davies, for over 10 years, battled Multiple Myeloma, a type of cancer of plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies in the human body.

“We had the privilege of knowing him and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies,” his bandmates added.

Davies, who was born in Swindon, England, in 1944, was known among his bandmates for his ‘warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue’, the former manager of Supertramp, with whom he shared over five decades.

“After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets. Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bear testament to the fact that great songs never die; they live on,” the statement concluded.

