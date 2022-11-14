Gas supply to industries producing power from gas being suspended: Power Division

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has decided to suspend gas supply to industries generating power from the gas, the Petroleum Division clarified on Monday.

The Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy in its clarification said that the gas distribution not being suspended to the industries as whole.

“The industrial and trade organizations have misinterpreted the letters to industrial consumers,” petroleum division stated.

The SSGC had wrote letters to the industrial consumers producing electricity from gas, according to the statement. “Gas supply is only being suspended for power generation,” it clarified.

The gas supply is being suspended to power producing industrial consumers for three-and-half months, petroleum ministry stated. “The supply to the captive plants will remain suspended from November 15 to February 28, 2023” the ministry stated.

It further said that the country’s gas reserves are rapidly being dropped by 10 percent per annum.

It was reported on Sunday that the SSGC has halted gas distribution to the industries across Karachi under the gas load management plan that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list.

