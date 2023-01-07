Saturday, January 7, 2023
Support for flood-hit Pakistan has ebbed away: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Ahead of Geneva’s International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that global support for flood-hit Pakistan is receding even though large parts of the country, particularly Sindh and Balochistan, remain inundated.

In an op-ed published in The Guardian on Friday, PM Shehbaz said that last year’s catastrophic flooding claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people.

In the article, the PM wrote: “The number of food-insecure people in Pakistan has doubled to 14 million; another 9 million have been pushed into extreme poverty. These flooded areas now look like a huge series of permanent lakes, transforming forever the terrain and the lives of people living there. No amount of pumps can remove this water in less than a year; and by July 2023, the worry is that these areas may flood again.

