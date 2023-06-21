Supposed missing persons arrested by police: SHC informed

KARACHI: The police submitted its progress report in Sindh High Court (SHC) over petitions against enforced disappearances, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Police in its report claimed that all allegedly disappeared persons have been involved in crimes and concerned police has arrested them.

“Supposed disappeared person Syed Ahrar has been arrested by Shah Faisal police in two cases,” report read.

“Tajdar Ali was arrested by the counter terrorism department and he has been in jail,” police disclosed. “Danish Soomro was arrested by Hyderabad Police and he has also been in jail,” according to police report.

“Another purported disappeared person Sikandar Memon was arrested by the Memon Goth police in a case, while Fazal Ghani was arrested by the CTD from Manghopir”.

“Another person Ibrahim Ali was arrested from Sachal police jurisdiction,” according to police report.

The high court bench directed the families to contact concerned courts for their disappeared relatives.