Supreme Court acquits accused in Baldia Factory fire case

KARACHI: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court acquitted Rehman Bhola and Zubair alias Charia in 2012 Baldia Factory fire case on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Shahzad Malik granted appeals of the two accused against their conviction in the case.

The accused were alleged of killing 259 victims burnt to death on September 11, 2012, in the factory fire incident in Karachi’s Baldia locality.

The Supreme Court bench giving benefit of doubt acquitted the two accused.

An anti-terrorism court had handed death sentence to Rehman Bhola and Zubair alias Charia, and the Sindh High Court had upheld the death sentence.