SC allows 18-year-old girl to go with husband

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday allowed an 18-year-old girl to go with her husband, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the plea of the alleged kidnap and marriage of a girl named Farzana Bibi.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer of the case presented the medical report of the girl, which showed that Farzana Bibi is about 18 years old.

After being asked by CJP Bandial, where she is living now, the girl replied, currently she is currently living with her parents but wants to live with her husband. The top judge said whatever happened is ‘sad’ but now the couple is married and the decision against the husband will ruin their lives.

Justice Athar Minallah asked what will parents of the girl achieve by fighting the case as the girl wants to live with her husband.

Later, the Supreme Court bench while allowing Farzana to go with her husband also ruled to hand over two children to the father.